El juzgado de instrucción número dos de Huelva ha iniciado una investigación para saber si una contratación de 36.300 euros que llevó a cabo la secretaria general del PP de Andalucía, Dolores López, en su etapa de alcaldesa de Valverde del Camino es delictiva. En un auto de 19 de febrero, la magistrada Aranzazu Patiño, investiga si López pudo cometer los presuntos delitos de malversación y fraude en la contratación.

En su escrito, la magistrada analiza “el contrato de arrendamiento de servicios firmado en fecha 16/07/2012, firmado por la querellada [Dolores López] en nombre y representación del Excelentísimo Ayuntamiento de Valverde del Camino” con un despacho de abogados “con el objeto de iniciar el proceso concursal” de la sociedad municipal Gestora de Infraestructuras de Valverde del Camino, S.A. (GIVSA), “por el que el Ayuntamiento de Valverde del Camino ha abonado un importe total, IVA incluido, de 36.300 €”.

En la querella, presentada por el exalcalde de Valverde Miguel Ángel Domínguez (PSOE) y por Francisco Rodríguez (ex de IU, luego en el PSOE también), ambos retirados de la vida pública, y que fue admitida solo en lo que afecta a ese contrato, se afirma que en su elaboración "no tuvo ninguna intervención el departamento de contratación del Ayuntamiento de Valverde del Camino”, que no se “tramitó ningún expediente administrativo previo de contratación” y que no existió “fecha de contratación, consignación presupuestaria para esta, montando un expediente falso para los archivos municipales".

La magistrada escribe: “Pudiendo ser los hechos denunciados constitutivos de delito de Fraude en la Contratación Pública, y/o malversación, reuniendo la querella los requisitos que establece el artículo 277 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal, procede su admisión a trámite y la incoación de Diligencias Previas, así como la práctica de las actuaciones necesarias para la averiguación y esclarecimiento de los hechos, sus autores y circunstancias”.

En el mismo auto, acuerda la práctica de las siguientes diligencias: “Requiérase al secretario del Ayuntamiento de Valverde del Camino para que, en el ejercicio de sus funciones, certifique el procedimiento y normativa aplicable en la contratación efectuada en fecha 16/07/2012, por Maria Dolores Lopez Gabarro, en nombre y representación del Excelentísimo Ayuntamiento de Valverde del Camino, con el abogado de D. Francisco Javier Muñoz González, en nombre de Gaudía Servicios jurídicos S.L.P., con el objeto de iniciar un proceso concursal de la Sociedad GIVSA”.