Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Elecciones generales 2019 Podemos recupera a la jueza Victoria Rosell, que encabezará la lista de Las Palmas

La jueza, que ya fue diputada con Podemos en 2015, había solicitado la excedencia al Consejo General del Poder Judicial para poder concurrir como número uno del partido en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria a las generales.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
La magistrada Victoria Rosell denuncia la persecución que sufre.

La magistrada Victoria Rosell, número uno de Podemos por Las Palmas.

La jueza Victoria Rosell volverá a ser la candidata de Podemos en unas elecciones generales. La magistrada encabezará como independiente la lista de la formación en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria después de que el Consejo General del Poder Judicial decidiera concederle la excedencia en la carrera judicial este jueves, tras solicitarla la propia Rosell.

La jueza ya había ocupado un escaño en 2015 (elecciones a las que también se presentó por la circunscripción de Las Palmas), pero dimitió a raíz de una querella del entonces ministro de Industria, José Manuel Soria, que terminó archivada. 

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad