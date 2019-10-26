Las autoridades militares chilenas anunciaron que este sábado se levanta el toque de queda en zonas del país que estaban en estado de emergencia, entre ellas Santiago de Chile, a causa de la progresiva normalización de los servicios tras el estallido social.
Además, el presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, ha pedido a todos sus ministros que pongan sus cargos a disposición para formar un nuevo Gobierno.
El mandatario había decretado durante el sábado en las primeras horas de este sábado 19 el estado de emergencia en la capital del país andino tras las numerosas protestas desatadas en la capital contra la subida del precio del billete del metro.
Durante la jornada del 25 de octubre, más de 1,2 millones de personas, según cifras oficiales, marcharon por Santiago en una protesta autoconvocada que se bautizó en las redes como "la marcha más grande de Chile". Y así fuem ya que se ha convertido en la mayor concentración registrada en el país sudamericano desde el retorno a la democracia en 1990.
(HABRA AMPLIACIÓN)
