Protestas Chile El Ejército de Chile levanta el toque de queda en Santiago

Tras una semana de protestas y una multitudinaria manifestación, las instituciones ceden ante la presión popular. 

Manifestantes levantan barricadas como protesta para pedir la renuncia del presidente chileno, Sebastián Piñera, este viernes, en Santiago. Las masivas manifestaciones de los chilenos por un sistema más equitativo y contra el Gobierno de Sebastián Piñera cumplen este viernes una semana con el llamado a una multitudinaria marcha que llena las calles del centro de la capital chilena. EFE/ Fernando Bizerra Jr

Las autoridades militares chilenas anunciaron que este sábado se levanta el toque de queda en zonas del país que estaban en estado de emergencia, entre ellas Santiago de Chile, a causa de la progresiva normalización de los servicios tras el estallido social.

Además, el presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, ha pedido a todos sus ministros que pongan sus cargos a disposición para formar un nuevo Gobierno.

El mandatario había decretado durante el sábado en las primeras horas de este sábado 19 el estado de emergencia en la capital del país andino tras las numerosas protestas desatadas en la capital contra la subida del precio del billete del metro.

Durante la jornada del 25 de octubre, más de 1,2 millones de personas, según cifras oficiales, marcharon por Santiago en una protesta autoconvocada que se bautizó en las redes como "la marcha más grande de Chile". Y así fuem ya que se ha convertido en la mayor concentración registrada en el país sudamericano desde el retorno a la democracia en 1990.

(HABRA AMPLIACIÓN)

