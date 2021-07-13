Estás leyendo: Detenida en Cuba Camila Acosta, corresponsal de 'ABC'

Público
Público

Protestas en Cuba Detenida en Cuba Camila Acosta, corresponsal de 'ABC'

Según los medios para los que trabaja, la periodista será procesada por "delitos contra la seguridad del Estado".

Varias personas caminan junto al Museo de la Revolución, en La Habana. Las calles de la capital cubana permanecen en calma un día después de las protestas.
Varias personas caminan junto al Museo de la Revolución, en La Habana. Las calles de la capital cubana permanecen en calma un día después de las protestas. Ernesto Mastrascusa / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

La corresponsal de ABC en Cuba, Camila Acosta, ha sido detenida este lunes cuando salía de su domicilio en La Habana para hacer un trámite personal, según ha informado el propio medio, después de que lo avanzara Cubanet, digital para el que también trabaja.

Horas antes de que se produjera el arresto, la periodista había estado cubriendo las protestas que se han producido en la capital cubana contra el Gobierno de Díaz-Canel. Según los dos medios citados, Acosta será procesada por "delitos contra la seguridad del Estado". 

De acuerdo a las informaciones de ABC y Cubanet, junto a Acosta han sido detenidos varios periodistas más que cubrían las protestas en diferentes puntos de la isla. La Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa (SIP) ha condenado los arrestos, el uso de la fuerza contra los reporteros y ha denunciado la interrupción del servicio de internet mientras las manifestaciones se transmitían por las redes sociales.

Acosta tenía bloqueado el acceso a internet y a la aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp desde la última hora del domingo motivo que "justificaba", según ABC, que no respondiera a los mensajes y llamadas.

"Si el régimen cubano no recapacita, o el mundo los obliga a recapacitar, la sangre correrá, porque el pueblo cubano ha gritado bien alto que perdió el miedo", escribió Acosta en su último mensaje en la red social Twitter, según recoge Europa Press. "Es momento de presionarlos para que abandonen el poder. Si cedemos ahora, tendremos muchos más años de dictadura", añadió la corresponsal.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público