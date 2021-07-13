MADRIDActualizado:
La corresponsal de ABC en Cuba, Camila Acosta, ha sido detenida este lunes cuando salía de su domicilio en La Habana para hacer un trámite personal, según ha informado el propio medio, después de que lo avanzara Cubanet, digital para el que también trabaja.
Horas antes de que se produjera el arresto, la periodista había estado cubriendo las protestas que se han producido en la capital cubana contra el Gobierno de Díaz-Canel. Según los dos medios citados, Acosta será procesada por "delitos contra la seguridad del Estado".
De acuerdo a las informaciones de ABC y Cubanet, junto a Acosta han sido detenidos varios periodistas más que cubrían las protestas en diferentes puntos de la isla. La Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa (SIP) ha condenado los arrestos, el uso de la fuerza contra los reporteros y ha denunciado la interrupción del servicio de internet mientras las manifestaciones se transmitían por las redes sociales.
Acosta tenía bloqueado el acceso a internet y a la aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp desde la última hora del domingo motivo que "justificaba", según ABC, que no respondiera a los mensajes y llamadas.
"Si el régimen cubano no recapacita, o el mundo los obliga a recapacitar, la sangre correrá, porque el pueblo cubano ha gritado bien alto que perdió el miedo", escribió Acosta en su último mensaje en la red social Twitter, según recoge Europa Press. "Es momento de presionarlos para que abandonen el poder. Si cedemos ahora, tendremos muchos más años de dictadura", añadió la corresponsal.
