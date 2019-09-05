Público
Salvini Salvini, investigado por difamación contra la capitana del Sea Watch 3, Carola Rackete

En la denuncia presentada por Rackete se pedía el cierre de las redes sociales del líder de la Liga por los insultos vertidos contra ella y llamamientos que se consideraban una incitación al odio.

Carola Rackete, capitana del Sea Watch 3. RTVE

El ex ministro del Interior Matteo Salvini está siendo investigado por difamación a raíz de la denuncia que presentó el pasado julio la capitana del barco humanitario Sea Watch 3, la alemana Carola Rackete.

Según fuentes citadas por los medios, la Fiscalía de Roma procedió al registro de este caso y lo ha transferido a Milán, donde reside Salvini, por ser el lugar de competencia territorial.

En la denuncia presentada por Rackete se pedía el cierre de las redes sociales del líder de la Liga por los insultos vertidos contra ella y llamamientos que se consideraban una incitación al odio, durante los días que duró la crisis del Sea Watch, que finalmente forzó su entrada en el puerto de Lampedusa para desembarcar a 40 inmigrantes rescatados.

