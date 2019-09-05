Cinco becerros torturados y acuchillados hasta la muerte. Ese es el balance que deja una tarde de 'ocio' en el pueblo segoviano de Valsaín. La denuncia corre a cargo de PACMA, lo hace a través de un vídeo que da muestras de la crueldad a la que se puede llegar bajo el pretexto de un festejo popular.
"Es intolerable y vergonzoso que se siga permitiendo este nivel de violencia, excusada por la celebración de fiestas patronales, a lo largo y ancho de nuestro país. Provocar el sufrimiento hasta la muerte de un animal no puede seguir tolerándose, de ninguna forma", denuncia Laura Duarte, portavoz del Partido Animalista.
No es para menos; el vídeo evidencia el trato desalmado y bárbaro que sufrieron cinco becerros que a duras penas pueden mantenerse en pie y que mueren desangrados sobre la arena. Un ejercicio de salvajismo simpar presenciado por menores que, en algunos casos, tiran de los caballos encargados de arrastrar el cadáver del becerro tras la atrocidad que se acaba de producir.
Un caso más que pasa a engrosar las filas de esa barbarie estival que tiene lugar bajo el inocente epígrafe de "festejos populares". Un hecho que, tal y como apunta PACMA, "no solamente vulnera la legalidad, sino que ignora la recomendación de la ONU, que en 2018 instó a España a prohibir la presencia de niños y adolescentes en las plazas de toros para protegerlos de la exposición a un espectáculo de violencia extrema, como es la tauromaquia".
