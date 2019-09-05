Público
Telecinco Andrea Levy, primera política en activo en acudir a 'Pasapalabra'

Los espectadores podrán ver a la concejala en los programas que se emitirán los días 9, 10 y 11 de septiembre en Telecinco.

Andrea Levy / EUROPA PRESS

Andrea Levy, concejala de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, participará en Pasapalabra, programa de televisión de Telecinco, según publica el diario El Confidencial.

Levy, que también ocupó el cargo de diputada en el Parlament de Catalunya entre 2015 y mayo de 2019, será la primera política en activo en participar en este espacio televisivo presentado por Christian Gálvez. 

Los espectadores podrán ver a la concejala en los programas que se emitirán los días 9, 10 y 11 de septiembre. Por Pasapalabra se han paseado otros políticos, pero en etapas en las que no ejercían, como Toni Cantó, Esperanza Aguirre y Juan Carlos Monedero. 

La gestión de Levy al frente del área de Cultura tuvo un polémico comienzo, tras la cancelación de varios conciertos ya cerrados previamente por el consorcio. Def con Dos y Luis Pastor fueron algunos artistas afectados durante este verano

