Canarias Renuncia el coordinador del PP canario tras ser inhabilitado por prevaricar

Lope Afonso abandonará sus responsabilidades en el partido, en el Cabildo tinerfeño, donde es portavoz del grupo popular, y en el Ayuntamiento de Puerto de la Cruz, donde es concejal.

Foto de archivo del coordinador autonómico del PP de Canarias, Lope Afonso. EFE/ Ramón de la Rocha

El coordinador autonómico del PP de Canarias, Lope Afonso, renunciará en las próximas horas a todos sus cargos tras haber sido condenado a nueve años de inhabilitación por prevaricación por un juzgado de Tenerife.

Según han informado fuentes del PP de Canarias, Afonso tiene previsto recurrir la sentencia ante la Audiencia Provincial de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, pero mientras se tramita su apelación abandonará sus responsabilidades en el partido, en el Cabildo tinerfeño, donde es portavoz del grupo popular, y en el Ayuntamiento de Puerto de la Cruz, donde es concejal.

El Juzgado de lo Penal número 2 de Santa Cruz de Tenerife ha impuesto a Afonso nueve años de inhabilitación para ejercer cargo público por entender que prevaricó al autorizar los mercadillos de artesanía de Puerto de la Cruz en los años 2013 y 2014, cuando era concejal de Desarrollo Económico y Comercio de la ciudad.

Alcalde de Puerto de la Cruz la pasada legislatura, Afonso encabezó la candidatura del PP al Cabildo de Tenerife en las elecciones de mayo y era en estos momentos el número 2 del partido en la comunidad autónoma, tras la renuncia de Asier Antona para trasladarse al Senado, que convirtió en presidenta a la hasta entonces secretaria general, Australia Navarro.

