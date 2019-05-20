El ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, ha criticado duramente a la fiscalía de Agrigento (Sicilia) por permitir que el barco humanitario Sea Watch desembarcara a los 48 migrantes que esperaban desde hace cuatro días poder llegar a tierra tras haber sido rescatados en el Mediterráneo.
"Tengo intención de denunciar por favorecer la inmigración clandestina a cualquiera que dé la disponibilidad para que desembarquen los migrantes desde un barco fuera de la ley. Esto vale también para cualquier órgano del Estado. Si este fiscal autoriza el desembarco también iré hasta el fondo", dijo Salvini anoche en un programa de la televisión que mostró en directo las imágenes de la Guardia Costera italiana que hacía desembarcar a los migrantes.
El fiscal jefe de Agrigento, Luigi Patronaggio, ordenó la incautación provisional del barco para esclarecer si la conducta del capitán había violado la ley, pero para ello ordenó también hacer desembarcar a los migrantes que fueron conducidos a la isla de Lampedusa.
El desembarco de los migrantes, entre ellos una persona sin una pierna y una mujer embarazada, se produjo durante la madrugada.
Tras el rescate el 15 de mayo de 64 migrantes que se encontraban en una barcaza, el pasado viernes las autoridades italianas autorizaron el desembarco de 18 de ellos, enfermos y grupos familiares, pero Salvini aseguró que ningún otro pisaría Italia.
Los migrantes amenazaron con tirarse al mar
Tras otros dos días de espera, el capitán del barco, Arturo Centore, anunció que entraría en el puerto por iniciativa propia, mientras que los inmigrantes a bordo amenazaron con saltar al mar y llegar nadando ante la situación en la que se encontraban.
Por el momento, Centone es investigado por favorecer la inmigración ilegal y el martes será interrogado a su llegada a la localidad de Licata, en Sicilia, donde se ha ordenado el atraque del barco humanitario.
Salvini, visiblemente furioso, también cargó contra sus socios de Gobierno al lanzar la hipótesis de que "algún ministro" había "abierto el puerto", en referencia al titular de Transportes e Infraestructuras, Danilo Toninelli, del Movimiento 5 Estrellas (M5S)
La situación de los migrantes del Sea Watch ha provocado el enésimo enfrentamiento entre los socios de Gobierno.
El líder del M5S y ministro de Trabajo, Luigi di Maio, afirmó que no acepta las acusaciones de Salvini y le insto a leerse las leyes del Estado sobre la separación de poderes.
