El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, reclamó este lunes a Arabia Saudí que esclarezca el caso del periodista Jamal Khashoggi, que fue asesinado el pasado 2 de octubre en el consulado saudí de Estambul.
"Nosotros lo que hemos dicho, tanto en el seno de la Unión Europea, como también en nuestras relaciones bilaterales con Arabia Saudí, es que se tiene que esclarecer qué es lo que ha sucedido", dijo Sánchez en una entrevista difundida por la cadena estadounidense CNN en Español y realizada en el marco de la cumbre del G20.
"Es más, esa investigación, si pudiera contar con el amparo internacional para garantizar su credibilidad, ayudaría mucho", agregó el mandatario socialista.
Riad ha reconocido el asesinato del periodista en el consulado saudí de Estambul, a donde acudió para recoger unos documentos que le permitieran casarse con su prometida turca.
En el consulado le esperaban un grupo de agentes llegados de Arabia Saudí, algunos de ellos cercanos al príncipe heredero, Mohamed bin Salmán.
Aunque el príncipe ha negado cualquier tipo de implicación en el crimen, la Agencia Central de Inteligencia (CIA) de EE.UU. concluyó la semana pasada que fue él quien ordenó el asesinato de Khashoggi.
En la misma entrevista, Sánchez recordó que España y Arabia Saudí tienen unas relaciones "muy estrechas".
"Hay muchísimas relaciones de inversiones, comerciales. Hay muchas empresas que están trabajando y muy bien en Arabia Saudí. Creo que hay muchas razones para un entendimiento entre ambos Estados", dijo el presidente del Gobierno español.
Semanas después de la muerte de Khashoggi, Sánchez condenó "sin paliativos" el "terrible" asesinato, pero justificó el mantenimiento de la venta de armas a Arabia Saudí en la defensa de los intereses de España y del trabajo en sectores estratégicos como los astilleros.
