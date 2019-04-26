Público
Sara Hinesley Una niña de diez años sin manos gana un concurso de caligrafía

La menor fue adoptada hace cuatro años, tiempo que utilizó para aprender inglés ya que solo hablaba y escribía mandarín.

Sara Hinesley, ganadora de un concurso de caligrafía nacional. Captura de un vídeo.

Sara Hinesley con tan solo 10 años y sin manos ha ganado un concurso nacional de caligrafía en cursiva en el estado de Maryland, Estados Unidos. La joven ha obtenido el premio Nicholas Maxim en un concurso donde participan niños con algún tipo de discapacidad tanto física como intelectual. El jurado del concurso estaba formado por terapeutas ocupaciones, como informa El País.

Sara nació en China sin las dos manos y por este motivo tuvo que inventarse su propia forma de escribir: coge los bolígrafos con los dos brazos. La niña fue adoptada por la familia Hinesley hace cuatro años, tiempo que utilizó para aprender inglés ya que solo hablaba y escribía mandarín. "Sara está muy motivada y es una estudiante muy disciplinada. Consigue todo lo que se propone", explica su madre.

"Me siento excitada y orgullosa", ha asegurado Sara en el programa Good Morning America, tras conocer su triunfo. El premio consiste en 500 euros para la niña y otros 500 euros para el centro escolar. La entrega será el 13 de junio. 

