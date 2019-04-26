Sara Hinesley con tan solo 10 años y sin manos ha ganado un concurso nacional de caligrafía en cursiva en el estado de Maryland, Estados Unidos. La joven ha obtenido el premio Nicholas Maxim en un concurso donde participan niños con algún tipo de discapacidad tanto física como intelectual. El jurado del concurso estaba formado por terapeutas ocupaciones, como informa El País.
Sara nació en China sin las dos manos y por este motivo tuvo que inventarse su propia forma de escribir: coge los bolígrafos con los dos brazos. La niña fue adoptada por la familia Hinesley hace cuatro años, tiempo que utilizó para aprender inglés ya que solo hablaba y escribía mandarín. "Sara está muy motivada y es una estudiante muy disciplinada. Consigue todo lo que se propone", explica su madre.
Sara Hinesley, quien cursa tercero en un colegio de Frederick, Estados Unidos, su imagen ahora recorre el mundo pues acaba de convertirse en la ganadora del Nicholas Maxim 2019, concurso de caligrafía que reconoce a estudiantes con capacidades diferentes. Sarah nació sin manos. pic.twitter.com/4YiEQokOHJ— TVN Noticias (@tvnnoticias) 25 de abril de 2019
"Me siento excitada y orgullosa", ha asegurado Sara en el programa Good Morning America, tras conocer su triunfo. El premio consiste en 500 euros para la niña y otros 500 euros para el centro escolar. La entrega será el 13 de junio.
