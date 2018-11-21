Han vuelto a nacer. Seis personas sobrevivieron el pasado viernes a la caída de un ascensor en el edificio que antes se conocía como el Centro John Hancock en Chicago, el cuarto más alto de la ciudad.
Sus seis ocupantes habían tomado el ascensor tras abandonar el restaurante Signature Room, ubicado en la planta 95. Ya en su interior, el aparato cayó un total de 84 plantas, desde el mencionado piso 95 hasta el 11. Cuando se frenó en seco, comenzaron los instantes de preocupación, miedo e histeria.
La causa del desplome se debió a la rotura de uno de los cables que sujetan al ascensor. Las labores de rescate fueron especialmente complicadas. El equipo de rescate se vio obligado a llegar hasta el ascensor haciendo un boquete en la pared, ya que no había puertas en esa zona para acceder al aparato.
"Al principio creíamos que íbamos a morir", declaró al medio local 'Chicago CBS' el mexicano Jaime Montemayor, uno de los afectados que en esos momentos se encontraba de viaje con su pareja. Ambos compartieron el encierro con dos estudiantes, una mujer embarazada y su marido.
"Estábamos bajando y sentí que nos caíamos y luego escuché un ruido de clack clack clack", describió Jaime sobre el momento de la caída. También su esposa, Mana Castillo, explicó: "Nos caímos, pasó rapidísimo. Lo único que hice fue abrazar a mi esposo. Fue horrible".
Gracias a que el ascensor se frenó en la planta 11, sus ocupantes pudieron sobrevivir a la caída sin resultar heridos, momento en el que avisaron a los servicios de emergencias. Los bomberos tardaron casi tres horas en liberar al grupo. "Fue una situación precaria, se partió el cable en la parte superior del ascensor y no pudimos hacer un rescate de ascensor a ascensor; tuvimos que romper una pared", explicó el jefe del Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago, Patrick Maloney.
Finalmente, llegó el momento en el que los bomberos llegaron hasta los atrapados y pudieron sacarles de ahí entre aplausos.
