Un sismo de magnitud 6,6 y profundidad de 86,6 kilómetros se produjo este viernes en la zona fronteriza de México y Guatemala, en el Estado de Chiapas en el sureste del país, provocando la evacuación de edificios en la capital del país. Las autoridades en El Salvador reportaron que también se sintió en ese país pero que no hay alerta de tsunami.
El Servicio Sismológico Nacional ha informado de que el terremoto ocurrió a 40 kilómetros al suroeste de Ciudad Hidalgo a las 10.14 (hora local). Las autoridades de protección civil mexicanas han activado los protocolos de vigilancia para evaluar las afectaciones.
Las autoridades de los Estados como Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tlaxcala, Guerrero y Chiapas han informado a través de sus redes sociales que se encuentran haciendo un monitoreo de las zonas, pero no se han detectado daños mayores o víctimas. En varios puntos de Ciudad de México los habitantes han denunciado que las alarmas no se activaron.
