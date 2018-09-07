Público
Skripal trabajó para el servicio de espionaje español, según 'The New York Times'

El diario cita como fuente a un alto funcionario español, que revela que tanto el exespía ruso envenenado en Londres como Alexander Litvinenko -que falleció por la misma causa- ayudaron a combatir el crimen organizado ruso en España.

Sergei Skripal, exespía ruso, durante una audiencia en el tribunal militar de Moscú, en 2006. EFE

Sergéi Skripal, el exespía ruso que fue envenenado en el Reino Unido, trabajó en los últimos años con los servicios secretos de España con el objetivo de combatir el crimen organizado ruso, informa el diario The New York Times.

El diario, que basa su información en fuentes de un alto funcionario español y de un escritor especializado en temas de seguridad, agrega que el caso de Skripal tiene similitudes con el de Alexander Litvinenko, que murió en Londres en 2006 después de ser envenenado con un isótopo radioactivo, "polonio 210".

Las autoridades españolas, dice el NYT, reconocieron que trabajaron con Litvinenko para combatir el crimen organizado en España. El periódico agrega que Skripal tuvo contactos con el espionaje de la República Checa y de Estonia, según funcionarios europeos, y ahora "parece que también era activo en España".

Un jefe policial español retirado dijo al diario que España tenía un problema con el crimen organizado ruso y "no sabíamos cómo operaba". "Skripal y Litvinenko nos dieron una idea más apropiada de la realidad", según el jefe policial que no identifica.

Sergéi Skripal, un coronel del espionaje militar ruso, conocida como la GRU, fue agregado militar de Rusia en Madrid a mediados de los 90.

Después de asentarse en el Reino Unido en 2010, Skripal volvió a España en varias ocasiones para reunirse con funcionarios del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), según dijo el escritor español Fernando Rueda al diario.

Skripal y su hija Julia fueron envenenados en la ciudad británica de Salisbury, un caso que ha provocado una crisis en las relaciones entre Rusia y el Reino Unido.

