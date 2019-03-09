Trump se reunirá con Bolsonaro para tratar la crisis en Venezuela y asuntos bilaterales

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, recibirá a su homólogo de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, en la Casa Blanca el próximo 19 de marzo, en un encuentro en el que analizarán asuntos bilaterales y la crisis en Venezuela.
La secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, indicó hoy en un comunicado que ambos gobernantes hablarán sobre "cómo construir un hemisferio occidental más próspero, seguro y democrático".
"Los líderes de las dos economías más grandes del hemisferio también discutirán oportunidades para la cooperación en defensa, políticas comerciales a favor del crecimiento, el combate a la delincuencia trasnacional y la restauración de la democracia en Venezuela", agregó la declaración.
De igual forma, evaluarán el papel que desempeñan Estados Unidos y Brasil en el esfuerzo por brindar asistencia humanitaria a Venezuela. El pasado 5 de febrero, el canciller brasileño, Ernesto Araújo, anunció en Washington que Bolsonaro se reuniría con Trump a mediados de marzo en la Casa Blanca.
La visita del gobernante brasileño fue precisamente uno de los temas centrales de la reunión que Araújo sostuvo en ese entonces en Washington con el secretario de Estado de EE.UU., Mike Pompeo.
Estados Unidos fue el primer país en reconocer al líder opositor Juan Guaidó como el presidente interino de Venezuela y ha liderado intensas gestiones diplomáticas, que han incluido la imposición de numerosas sanciones, en contra del Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.
Guaidó se proclamó presidente interino el pasado 23 de enero tras invocar varios artículos de la Constitución venezolana y ha acusado a Maduro de estar "usurpando" la jefatura del Gobierno en su país.
Brasil y Colombia han recibido la asistencia humanitaria enviada por Washington a Venezuela, que Maduro rechaza por considerarla un show político en su contra. Tanto Brasil como Colombia forman parte del Grupo de Lima, un foro de países americanos que exige la salida de Maduro y propugna por la "redemocratización" de Venezuela.
