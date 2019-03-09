La UE al líder del parlamento británico: "¿A qué están jugando?"

La líder del parlamento británico dijo que estaba empezando a preguntarse a qué estaba jugando la Unión Europea en sus posiciones sobre el Brexit, ya que las relaciones entre Londres y Bruselas se deterioraron antes de la votación de los legisladores la próxima semana.

Menos de tres semanas antes de que Gran Bretaña salga de la UE, la primera ministra, Theresa May, no logró asegurar los cambios para el acuerdo de divorcio necesarios para obtener el apoyo de los diputados, que en enero propiciaron una derrota histórica contra el gobierno en una votación en contra del acuerdo.

El viernes, el principal negociador de la UE presentó una propuesta que fue diseñada para mantener abierta la frontera entre Irlanda del Norte e Irlanda, miembro de la UE, después del Brexit. En cuestión de minutos la oferta había sido rechazada por Londres.

"Todavía hay esperanza, pero tengo que decir que estoy profundamente decepcionado con lo que estamos escuchando de la UE", dijo Andrea Leadsom a Reuters. "Tengo que preguntarme a qué están jugando".

Los legisladores votarán nuevamente el martes sobre si aceptan o no el acuerdo alcanzado por May. Preguntada sobre quién sería el culpable si May volviera a perder el voto parlamentario, Leadsom dijo: "Señalaría que la UE debe trabajar estrechamente con nosotros".