Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox, ha recibido en España a Jose Antonio Kast, candidato ultraderechista a la Presidencia de Chile. El encuentro se produjo en un marco de presentación internacional del político latinoamericano, un hombre de corte ultraconservador que ha sido comparado con Bolsonaro en varias ocasiones.
La reunión, adelantada por el diario La Tercera, tendrá lugar el 24 de junio, en el contexto de una gira europea para aunar fuerzas internacionales ya que Kast está preparando su candidatura con Partido Republicano con el que intentar dar el salto a la Presidencia del país.
No hace mucho, Kast declaró en una entrevista que si Pinochet estuviera vivo votaría por él, y siempre ha tenido un discurso parecido al de Vox con la "derechita cobarde", criticando en este caso la "derecha light" de América Latina.
En alguna ocasión, ambos candidatos han intercambiado comentarios por redes sociales, deseándose suerte para diferentes eventos y elecciones.
Gracias @joseantoniokast, España y Chile son dos naciones hermanas y el 28 de abril los españoles hablarán también para reforzar la gran hermandad que representa la Hispanidad. Un abrazo https://t.co/zbMOBRy5wY— Santiago Abascal (@Santi_ABASCAL) 26 de abril de 2019
No sería el primer encuentro entre ambas formaciones, ya que durante el mes de marzo representantes de ambos partidos se vieron las caras en Santiago de Chile, capital del país.
Vox representa el cambio en España y compartimos varias de las propuestas que ellos tienen y defienden. Para nosotros es fundamental analizar las experiencias extranjeras y ver de qué manera podemos aplicar eso en Chile", manifestó tras aquel encuentro.
