El ultraderechista Salvini pide nuevas elecciones en Italia y da por roto el gobierno 

El vicepresidente del Gobierno de Italia, el ultraderechista Matteo Salvini, ha opinado este jueves que el Gobierno que comparte con el Movimiento Cinco Estrellas (M5S) se ha roto y se mostró a favor de elecciones cuanto antes.
Así se lo trasladó al primer ministro Giuseppe Conte: "Acudamos inmediatamente al Parlamento para constatar que no tenemos ya una mayoría, como demuestra la votación del tren de alta velocidad y los repetidos insultos a mi y a la Liga por parte de los 'aliados", indicó en un comunicado.
Salvini consideró que es momento de que "devolvamos rápidamente la palabra a los electores"
((Habrá ampliación))
