La Unión Europea contempla nuevos impuestos energéticos

La Unión Europea está contemplando nuevos impuestos energéticos para cumplir sus objetivos climáticos, según dijeron el viernes dirigentes comunitarios. Al mismo tiempo, Alemania pidió “medidas drásticas” para reducir las emisiones de dióxido de carbono.
En la última década, los países de la UE han liderado el cambio global hacia las energías renovables y han establecido el mayor sistema de compraventa de derechos de emisión del mundo para fijar el precio del carbono y reducir la dependencia de los combustibles más contaminantes. Sin embargo, las normas del bloque en materia de fiscalidad de la energía no han cambiado desde hace más de 15 años.
Están “desactualizados y mal adaptados a los retos del cambio climático y a la evolución de la política energética a nivel de la UE”, según indica un documento que los ministros de finanzas de la UE debatirán en las reuniones que se celebrarán en Helsinki el viernes y el sábado.
A su llegada a la reunión, el ministro de Finanzas alemán, Olaf Scholz, dijo que se necesitan “medidas drásticas” para contrarrestar el cambio climático e instó a un planteamiento internacional sobre el tema. “Estamos en el proceso de averiguar cómo podemos limitar el consumo de CO2 en la agricultura, las pequeñas empresas o el transporte”, dijo Scholz. El principal comisario económico del bloque, Valdis Dombrovskis, declaró a los periodistas que las opciones incluían un impuesto al dióxido de carbono y una revisión de los impuestos sobre la energía.
Entre las posibles medidas incluidas en un documento preparado por la presidencia finlandesa de la UE figuran unos tipos impositivos mínimos más elevados sobre la energía, gravámenes sobre los combustibles fósiles y el fin de las exenciones para los sectores del transporte aéreo y marítimo. La agenda de la nueva Comisión Europea, que entrará en funciones en noviembre, incluye objetivos ambiciosos para reducir las emisiones de carbono en al menos un 50% de aquí a 2030.
