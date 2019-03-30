Un nuevo corte intempestivo de electricidad dejó este viernes a oscuras a buena parte de Caracas y a cerca de una decena de los 23 estados del país petrolero que este mes han sufrido varios apagones nacionales.
Cerca de las 19.05, hora local (23.05 GMT), se registró una intermitencia en el servicio eléctrico durante varios segundos que terminó en algunas comunidades con un apagón definitivo de la luz.
Hasta ahora las autoridades no se pronuncian por este nuevo corte, después de que el jueves el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro diera por superados los problemas eléctricos que empezaron el lunes en casi todo el país y prácticamente lo paralizaron durante tres días.
En las redes sociales abundan los reportes de usuarios que pasadas las 19.00 locales perdieron el fluido eléctrico en estados del este como Anzoátegui, del norte como Aragua, del oeste como Zulia y los cercanos a Caracas: Vargas y Miranda.
El Ejecutivo dijo entonces que un sabotaje a la sala de control de la central hidroeléctrica de Guri, la principal del país, fue la causa del fallo.
Maduro responsabilizó entonces directamente a Estados Unidos y a la oposición venezolana del "sabotaje", afirmando, además, que había habido ataques "electromagnéticos" contra el sistema eléctrico.
Luego, cuando ocurrió el apagón del 25, el chavismo volvió a denunciar sabotaje y aseguró que el Guri sufrió un ataque con fusil de larga distancia. La oposición venezolana ha responsabilizado al Gobierno de Maduro de los fallos en el sistema, asegurando que la ineptitud y la mala gestión de los millonarios recursos destinados al sector eléctrico fueron las causas reales del corte.
