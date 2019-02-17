El banco ruso Gazprombank habría ordenado bloquear las cuentas de la empresa petrolera estatal venezolana, PDVSA, para evitar una posible sanción de Estados Unidos que ha prohibido hacer cualquier tipo de transacción con las empresas estatales venezolanas, según ha informado este domingo una fuente de la entidad financiera.
"Las cuentas de PDVSA ahora mismo están bloqueadas. Como puede comprender, no se pueden realizar operaciones", ha explicado la fuente.
Entidades estadounidenses han interrumpido sus relaciones con PDVSA tras el anuncio de sanciones por parte de Washington el pasado 28 de enero, pero el hecho de que lo haga un banco alineado con el Estado ruso podría ser significativo, puesto que Rusia es uno de los países clave que defienden al Gobierno del presidente Nicolás Maduro a nivel internacional.
Hace unos días Reuters informó de que PDVSA había informado a sus clientes y empresas asociadas de que debía hacer los pagos en cuentas de Gazprombank precisamente para evitar las sanciones.
Gazprombank es el tercer banco ruso por activos e incluye entre sus accionistas a la gasística estatal rusa Gazprom. Acoge cuentas de PDVSA desde hace años y en 2013 la empresa venezolana anunció un acuerdo por 1.000 millones de dólares para financiar la empresa Petrozamora. La fuente consultada ha asegurado que también han sido bloqueadas las cuentas de Petrozamora.
Venezuela se encuentra sumida en una crisis política desde el 23 de enero, cuando el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, el opositor Juan Guaidó, se autoproclamó presidente del país.
