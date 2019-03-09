El ministro de Comunicación del Gobierno de Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, vinculó al senador estadounidense Marco Rubio y al diputado de la oposición venezolana Juan Guaidó del apagón que se produjo en Caracas y en otros once estados del país, mostrando mensajes de sus respectivas cuentas de Twitter en las que habrían anunciado el desperfecto antes de que las autoridades del país lo verificaran.
Rodríguez dijo en cadena nacional de radio y televisión que Venezuela presentará la denuncia "ante todas las instancias internacionales… con todas las pruebas debidas, entre ellas las confesiones" de Rubio y Guaidó.
El jueves un apagón eléctrico afectó a Venezuela y provocó fallas en los servicios de telecomunicaciones que hasta el viernes a las 00.00 GMT solo se habían restablecido de manera parcial en el territorio nacional.
Rodríguez explicó que la falla se debió a un ataque informático al Sistema de Control Automatizado de la represa Guri, la mayor hidroeléctrica del país. El ministro mostró los mensajes escritos tanto por Rubio como Guaidó e interpretó que los políticos tenían información privilegiada.
Además ironizó con que el senador repúblicano era "adivino" ya que dio la información antes de que sucediera y tildó a Guaidó de cómplice.
"Este apagón evidencia la ineficiencia del usurpador. La recuperación del sector eléctrico y del país pasa por el cese de la usurpación", escribió el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (de mayoría opositora declarada en desacato por el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia).
Rodríguez enfatizó en que "esto es una convención criminal de un psicópata" y acusó a Guaidó de amenazar de no devolver el servicio hasta que el presidente Nicolás Maduro deje el cargo.
