Italia vuelve a ser foco de polémicas tras una nueva sentencia sobre violencia machista. La jueza genovesa Silvia Capanini ha justificado a un hombre que asesinó a su pareja argumentando que actuó "como reacción al comportamiento de la mujer". Los hechos ocurrieron el 8 de abril de 2018, cuando el ecuatoriano Javier Napoleón Pareja Gamboa, de 52 años, apuñaló a su pareja, Angela Jenny Coello Reyes. El hombre, en un impulso de celos, asesino a su pareja al descubrir que la mujer tenía un amante.
La fiscalía solicitó para el hombre 30 años de prisión, pero según las informaciones publicadas por Il Corriere della Sera, la sentencia dictada en diciembre de 2018 por los jueces de Génova condena a Gamboa a 16 años de prisión pese a que la acusación había pedido casi el doble.
La sanción se redujo casi a la mitad por la Corte porque Gamboa, según indicaron los jueces, había actuado guiado "por una mezcla de ira y desesperación, profunda decepción y resentimiento" puesto que su pareja le había "engañado y desilusionado", diciéndole que ya había abandonado a su amante cuando no era cierto.
El hombre apuñalo a la mujer 24 veces. Pero, según agregaron los jueces, "el hombre no actuó bajo el impulso de los celos, sino como una reacción al comportamiento de la mujer, completamente incoherente y contradictoria, que lo engañó". El Primer Ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, se ha pronunciado a cerca de la sentencia y ha manifestado en Facebook que "ningún sentimiento, aunque sea intenso, atenúa un femicidio".
