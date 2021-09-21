Estás leyendo: El volcán Etna vuelve a erupcionar

El volcán Etna vuelve a erupcionar

La nube de cenizas alcanza una altura de 4500 metros, según informa el periódico italiano La Repubblica.

Nueva erupción del Etna.
Nueva erupción del Etna. CAPTURA / La Repubblica

madrid

Se registra una nueva erupción del Etna. Según informa el periódico italiano La Repubblica, la nube de cenizas alcanza una altura de 4500 metros. La última vez que el volcán erupcionó fue a finales de este mes de agosto.

(Habrá ampliación)

