Las cargas policiales en el centro de Madrid, en imágenes

Fotogalería: incidentes en Madrid

    Javier López | EFE

    Agentes antidisturbios cargan contra varias personas tras la manifestación celebrada este lunes en Madrid para condenar el asesinato del joven Samuel Luiz, de 24 años, en A Coruña. JAVIER LÓPEZ | EFE

    Otro momento de las cargas policiales que se produjeron en el centro de Madrid. JAVIER LÓPEZ | EFE

    Dos policías ante dos manifestantes envueltas en la bandera arcoíris. JAVIER LÓPEZ | EFE

    Varios agentes acorralan a tres personas en la calle Princesa de Madrid. JAVIER LÓPEZ | EFE

    Otro momento de las carga policiales. JAVIER LÓPEZ | EFE

    Un agente se dispone a golpear a un manifestante. JAVIER LÓPEZ | EFE

    Otro agente carga contra los manifestantes. JAVIER LÓPEZ | EFE

    Otro momento de las cargas policiales en el centro de Madrid. JAVIER LÓPEZ | EFE

