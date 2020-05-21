Estás leyendo: El 11,5% de los inscritos en Podemos han participado en Vistalegre III, un tercio de los que votaron en el anterior congreso

Vistalegre III El 11,5% de los inscritos en Podemos han participado en Vistalegre III, un tercio de los que votaron en el anterior congreso

En total han participaron 59.201 inscritos, de un censo de 516.492. En Vistalegre II, en febrero de 2017, participaron 155.275 personas, el 34,5% de los inscritos entonces.

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en el escenario tras la proclamación de los resultados de las votaciones de la Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal de Vistalegre II. JAIRO VARGAS
Madrid

Actualizado:

Podemos ha cerrado este jueves su III Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal, el congreso que ha revalidado el liderazgo de su secretario general, Pablo Iglesias, con casi un 92% de los votos, además de dibujar la nueva dirección del partido, el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal, cuyos 89 asientos han quedado en manos de los 89 candidatos que iban en la lista de Iglesias, Un Podemos Contigo

En esta ocasión, además, la participación ha caído considerablemente con respecto al anterior congreso. De un censo de 516.492 inscritos, de los que sólo 219.158 eran considerados activos, han votado apenas 59.201, un 11,46% del total, y un 27% del total de inscritos activos. 

Con todo, el congreso ha sido atípico: se pospuso en marzo por el impacto de la pandemia del coronavirus, fue retomado en mayo y no se han celebrado actos presenciales, ni ha habido debates entre candidaturas.

En las votaciones de Vistalegre II, la Asamblea ciudadana en la que Iglesias se impuso a su entonces rival, Íñigo Errejón, hoy fuera del partido -y diputado de Más País en el Congreso-, participaron un total de 155.275 personas, el 34,5% de los inscritos. 

Hasta la fecha, la votación en la que se registró una mayor participación tuvo lugar en mayo de 2018, cuando 188.176 militantes votaron en la consulta sobre la continuidad en sus cargos de Iglesias e Irene Montero, entonces portavoz del partido en la Cámara Baja, tras la compra de su vivienda en Galapagar. Las bases les respaldaron.

Para encontrar una cifra de participantes similar hay que recordar las primarias por las que Iglesias se convirtió en candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno en diciembre de 2018. En este proceso participaron 60.038 inscritos, de los que 53.524 respaldaron al secretario general y actual vicepresidente segundo.

