MAdridActualizado:
La Sexta ha anunciado este martes que adelanta al 26 de abril su propuesta de debate electoral para los comicios autonómicos de la Comunidad de Madrid con "el objetivo de facilitar la presencia de los candidatos" y hacerlo coincidir con el inicio de la última semana de campaña para el 4 de mayo.
En un comunicado, Atresmedia ha explicado que mantiene su invitación a los representantes de las seis principales formaciones parlamentarias representadas en la Asamblea de Madrid, con un debate electoral que será presentado y moderado por Ana Pastor. La fecha inicialmente propuesta para esta cita era el 2 de mayo.
En este contexto, la cadena ha incidido en que "ha cursado ya invitaciones a Partido Popular, PSOE, Ciudadanos, Más Madrid, Vox y Unidas Podemos para contar con sus representantes en una cita decisiva de cara a las elecciones autonómicas madrileñas del 4 de mayo".
