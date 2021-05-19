Estás leyendo: El 83% de la militancia de Junts avala el pacto de coalición con ERC

El 83% de la militancia de Junts avala el pacto de coalición con ERC

Un total de 3.364 afiliados (83%) han votado a favor del acuerdo, frente a los 689 (17%) que han votado en contra, en una consulta en la que han participado 4.053 personas, un 62,18% del censo.

17/05/2021.- El coordinador nacional de ERC y candidato a la investidura, Pere Aragonès, y el secretario general de JxCat, Jordi Sanchez (d), durante la comparecencia conjunta.
El coordinador nacional de ERC y candidato a la investidura, Pere Aragonès, y el secretario general de JxCat, Jordi Sanchez (d), durante la comparecencia conjunta. Quique García / EFE

Un 83% de la militancia de JxCat ha avalado el pacto con ERC para reeditar la coalición de gobierno en Catalunya e investir a Pere Aragonès como president.

Así lo ha anunciado JxCat en un comunicado este miércoles, después de cerrarse este mediodía la consulta telemática abierta desde ayer martes para que las bases se pronunciaran sobre el acuerdo alcanzado con ERC.

Un total de 3.364 afiliados (83%) han votado a favor del acuerdo, frente a los 689 (17%) que han votado en contra, en una consulta en la que han participado 4.053 personas, un 62,18% del censo, que ascendía a 6.528 militantes.

Este resultado da luz verde definitiva a la investidura del candidato de ERC a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, que podrá ser elegido a finales de esta semana con los 33 votos a favor de ERC, los 32 de JxCat y los 9 de la CUP.

Aragonès presidirá un Govern con 14 departamentos, repartidos al 50 por ciento entre ERC y JxCat, según consta en el pacto anunciado.

