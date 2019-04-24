La Audiencia Nacional ha absuelto al expresidente del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell, que se enfrentaba a seis años de cárcel tras casi dos años en preventiva, de blanquear y repartirse comisiones recibidas por el expresidente de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol Ricardo Teixeira al aplicarle el principio de "in dubio pro reo", en caso de duda se falla a favor del reo.

Además de Rosell, también han resultado absueltos otros cinco acusados de blanquear 20 millones de euros de esas comisiones por los derechos audiovisuales de 24 partidos de la selección brasileña de fútbol y de un contrato con Nike.

Se trata del abogado andorrano Joan Besolí, que al igual que Rosell pasó 22 meses en prisión preventiva y como él quedó en libertad al inicio de la vista oral; su esposa, Marta Pineda, el ciudadano libanés amigo de Rosell Shahe Ohanneissian y otros dos presuntos testaferros, Pedro Andrés Ramos y Josep Colomer.

En su sentencia, de la que ha sido ponente Ángel Hurtado, la sección primera de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional explica que tras analizar la prueba practicada en el juicio "no se han podido acreditar las acusaciones y, por tanto, ante las dudas sembradas, debe primar el principio de in dubio pro reo".

Al finalizar el juicio, el fiscal rebajó la petición de pena para Rosell de once a seis años de prisión, al igual que hizo para el resto de los acusados: de diez a cinco años de cárcel para Besolí, y de siete a un año y once meses para su esposa, Marta Pineda. Para los otros tres presuntos testaferros, para quienes pedía entre seis y ocho años de cárcel, acabó solicitando penas de un año y once meses de prisión o de un año y seis meses.