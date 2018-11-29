El director general de Urbanismo de la Junta de Andalucía, Alejandro Márquez (PSOE), ha sido detenido y puesto a disposición judicial por presuntamente acosar a una mujer de la que era amigo, y la cual presentó una denuncia contra él. Después, ha sido cesado de "manera fulminante" por parte de la Junta.
Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) han informado de que Márquez compareció ante el Juzgado de Violencia de Género de Huelva y su titular decretó su puesta en libertad y le impuso una orden de alejamiento de la denunciante.
La detención, según ha avanzado el diario ABC, tuvo lugar el pasado domingo después de que la mujer, con la que Márquez al parecer mantenía una relación de amistad, interpusiera una denuncia contra él.
Alejandro Márquez Llordén nació en Huelva en 1973; licenciado en Derecho y graduado en Ciencia Política y de la Administración, y llegó al cargo de director general de Urbanismo esta legislatura.
Antes, fue concejal del Consistorio onubense entre 2003 y 2007 y, con posterioridad, entre 2011 y 2014; también ocupó la jefatura del Gabinete de la Presidencia de la Diputación de Huelva (2007-2011), donde fue diputado provincial de Infraestructura y responsable de la oficina Huelva-Empresa.
La reacción por parte del PSOE de Huelva ha sido tramitar su baja como militante. Desde el grupo socialista han remarcado que "al tratarse de un caso tan delicado, relacionado solo con su más estricta intimidad y en el que hay que salvaguardar, por encima de todo, la identidad de la supuesta víctima", no van a realizar ningún tipo de valoración y han solicitado "sumo cuidado y respeto a la acción judicial en curso".
