El juez del caso Acuamed en la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha citado como imputada de un delito de prevaricación a Gracia Ballesteros, una de las denunciantes de esta causa de corrupción. Según fuentes jurídicas, Ballesteros, una de las tres denunciantes del caso Acuamed, está citada el próximo 20 de mayo en calidad de investigada.
Su citación se debe a que se sospecha que maniobró en la licitación de un contrato para construir una balsa de regulación en el río Belcaire, en La Vall d'Uixó (Castellón).
El titular del juzgado central 6 de la Audiencia Nacional investiga en este caso desde enero de 2016 un supuesto fraude en el que se podrían haber desviado más de 20 millones de euros por parte de la empresa pública Aguas de las Cuencas Mediterráneas (Acuamed), dependiente del Ministerio de Agricultura y Medio Ambiente.
En concreto, se indagan seis contratos en diversos puntos de la cuenca mediterránea concedidos por Acuamed a FCC y Acciona, en los que los empresarios supuestamente "presionaban" a los directivos de la empresa pública "para que incidieran sobre sus subordinados en la continua realización de falsedades e irregularidades"
