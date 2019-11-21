Público
Ciudadanos Ahonda la crisis en Cs: Villegas deja la dirección del partido y De Páramo abandona la política

 "Yo no voy a optar a secretario general, ni estaré en una de esas nuevas listas", ha asegurado el secretario general del partido José Manuel Villegas en una entrevista. Por su parte, el diputado Fernando de Páramo anuncia que deja su cargo: "Cierro una etapa".

El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, y el diputado Fernando de Páramo, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, ha anunciado este jueves que abandonará la dirección del partido tras el Congreso de Ciudadanos que elija una nueva cúpula. Esta misma mañana, el diputado del partido Fernando de Páramo ha anunciado que deja la política: "Cierro una etapa".

Villegas anunció en una entrevista en Telemadrid que su intención era dejar la dirección de Cs tras las primarias. "Yo no voy a optar a secretario general, ni estaré en una de esas nuevas listas", ha asegurado. "La salida de Albert Rivera inicia una nueva etapa con el nuevo Congreso, estoy a disposición del partido a ayudar en esa transición hasta ese Congreso", ha subrayado.

Por su parte, De Páramo ha comunicado que renuncia a su cargo orgánico dentro del partido, a su escaño en el Congreso y deja la política. "Después de 5 años apasionantes y llenos de intensidad he decidido cerrar una etapa", asegura a través de un comunicado. 

En el mes de marzo se espera un Congreso Extraordinario que elegirá a un nuevo presidente y renueve la dirección del partido.

