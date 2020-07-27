madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha anulado el artículo que regula la obligación de informar a Hacienda sobre la cesión de uso de viviendas con fines turísticos en aplicación de una sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) sobre Airbnb Irlanda.
La sala III de lo contencioso administrativo del alto tribunal ha dejado sin efecto la norma española, impuesta en 2017, ya que su tramitación no fue comunicada a la Comisión Europea como era obligatorio, admitiendo el recurso presentado por la Asociación española de la Economía Digital (ADIGITAL).
El alto tribunal aplica así una sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) de diciembre de 2019, que especificaba que una norma de ese tipo "debía haber sido notificada, por lo que su falta de notificación conlleva su invalidez".
El artículo establecía que "las personas y entidades que intermedien entre los cedentes y cesionarios del uso de viviendas con fines turísticos situadas en territorio español" tenían que informar periódicamente a Hacienda. Se considera intermediarios a las personas o entidades que presten el servicio de intermediación entre cedente y cesionario, ya sea a título oneroso o gratuito, en particular plataformas colaborativas.
Los datos que debían ser facilitados a Hacienda eran la identificación del titular de la vivienda; la identificación del inmueble con especificación del número de referencia catastral; las personas o entidades cesionarias; el número de días de disfrute, y el importe percibido por el titular o, en su caso, su carácter gratuito.
