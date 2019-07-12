Público
Albert Rivera Albert Rivera recibe el alta tras permanecer ingresado dos días por una gastroenteritis

El líder de Ciudadanos recibió un tratamiento antibiótico y una fluidoterapia intravenosa en el hospital Puerta del Sur de Móstoles, pero tras experimentar una mejoría a las cuarenta y ocho horas podrá seguir medicándose de forma ambulatoria.

Albert Rivera. REUTERS

El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha sido dado de alta después de permanecer dos días hospitalizado a causa de una gastroenteritis aguda, han informado fuentes del partido.

Rivera ingresó el pasado miércoles en el Hospital HM Puerta del Sur, en Móstoles (Madrid), donde ha estado recibiendo un tratamiento antibiótico y una fluidoterapia intravenosa.

Tras experimentar una mejoría y una vez que la evolución clínica y analítica ha sido favorable, Rivera ha sido dado de alta y continuará el tratamiento de forma ambulatoria.

Según el último parte médico, el líder naranja pudo abandonar el centro médico tras cuarenta y ocho horas recibiendo la medicación prescrita por los sanitarios.

"La evolución clínica y analítica ha sido favorable, por lo que el paciente está en condiciones de continuar el tratamiento de forma ambulatoria", añade el parte.

