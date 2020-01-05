El coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida (IU), Alberto Garzón, será ministro de Consumo del Gobierno de coalición PSOE y Unidas Podemos, que incorporará además las competencias sobre ordenación del juego.
Así lo detallaron a Servimedia fuentes conocedoras de la negociación de la composición del Ejecutivo, que subrayaron esta nueva competencia adscrita a Consumo, cuando antes lo era del Ministerio de Hacienda.
La regulación de las casas de apuestas es uno de los caballos de batalla de Unidas Podemos y podrá ejercerla con este nuevo ministerio. Garzón se convierte además en el primer militante del PCE que llega a ser ministro desde la restauración de la democracia.
