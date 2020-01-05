Público
Garzón ministro Alberto Garzón será ministro de Consumo y tendrá competencias en apuestas y juego

Primer ministro del Partido Comunista de España desde la restauración de la democracia.

El coordinador de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón (d), saluda al candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), tras su intervención ante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados en la primera jornada de la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánche

El coordinador de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón (d), saluda al candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), tras su intervención ante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados en la primera jornada de la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida (IU), Alberto Garzón, será ministro de Consumo del Gobierno de coalición PSOE y Unidas Podemos, que incorporará además las competencias sobre ordenación del juego.

Así lo detallaron a Servimedia fuentes conocedoras de la negociación de la composición del Ejecutivo, que subrayaron esta nueva competencia adscrita a Consumo, cuando antes lo era del Ministerio de Hacienda.

La regulación de las casas de apuestas es uno de los caballos de batalla de Unidas Podemos y podrá ejercerla con este nuevo ministerio. Garzón se convierte además en el primer militante del PCE que llega a ser ministro desde la restauración de la democracia.

