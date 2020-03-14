Estás leyendo: Qué abre y qué no en España tras el estado de alarma decretado por el Gobierno

Estado de alerta Qué abre y qué no en España tras el estado de alarma decretado por el Gobierno

Quedarán cerrados hasta nuevo aviso más de 300.000 negocios hosteleros.

Varios clientes de un bar en Ourense siguen la comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la que ha anunciado que a partir de este sábado se decretará el estado de alarma. EFE/Brais Lorenzo
Varios clientes de un bar en Ourense siguen la comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la que ha anunciado que a partir de este sábado se decretará el estado de alarma. EFE/Brais Lorenzo

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Tras el anuncio de las medidas decretadas por el estado de alarma, el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez quiso específicar qué locales podrían seguir abiertos, y por tanto, los puntos a los que los ciudadanos sí podrán acudir durante este confinamiento. 

Una de las cuestiones que más ha llamado la atención es que pese a cerrar más de 300.000 bares y restaurantes, las peluquerías seguirán abiertas. Por otro lado, la lista de establecimientos cerrados y actividades prohibidas es considerable, empezando por la suspensión de la actividad educativa en todas las etapas, y siguiendo por la clausura de los más de todos los negocios hosteleros.

Los negocios y locales cuya apertura se suspende son: museos, archivos y bibliotecas; bares; restaurantes; discotecas; instalaciones culturales y de ocio; recintos deportivos; parques de atracciones; auditorios. Están canceladas las verbenas, fiestas populares y desfiles, así como las manifestaciones folclóricas en recintos abiertos y vías públicas.

Hay unos pocos establecimientos abiertos, con la orden de permanecer el tiempo "estrictamente necesario", evitando aglomeraciones y manteniendo la distancia de seguridad de un metro al menos: tiendas de alimentación y de alimentación de animales domésticos; farmacias; centros médicos, peluquerías; ópticas; ortopedias; tintorerías y establecimientos dedicados a la tecnología.

Se imponen también restricciones a los lugares de culto: no se prohíbe asisitir a Iglesias, tampoco a ceremonias civiles o religiosas, incluidas las fúnebres, pero necesariamente deberán evitar aglomeraciones y garantizar la distancia de seguridad de un metro.

