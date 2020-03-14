Estás leyendo: Sánchez ordena confinar España desde este domingo

Crisis del coronavirus Sánchez ordena confinar España desde este domingo

El Ejecutivo ha aprobado este sábado el decreto por el que declara el estado de alarma en todo el territorio nacional. Del Ministerio del Interior dependerán las policías autonómicas y locales, y del Ministerio de Sanidad los trabajadores sanitarios. 

Fotografía facilitada por la Moncloa que muestra al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c), que preside la reunión de Consejo de Ministros, junto al vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias (i) y la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo (d), en el Palacio de la Monclo a
El Gobierno, en el Consejo de Ministros extraordinario de este sábado. EFE. 

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

España ya está en estado de alarma por segunda vez desde la restauración de la democracia. El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este sábado que el decreto aprobado hoy en Consejo de Ministros formaliza la orden para que todos los españoles queden confinandos en sus casas desde este domingo, cuando entren en vigor las nuevas medidas adoptadas por el Ejecutivo, tras su publicación en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE). 

El jefe del Gobierno ha comparecido con siete horas de retraso, tras un largo Consejo de Ministros, el tercero de esta semana, en el que el Ejecutivo ha debatido sobre cada una de las medidas incluidas en este decreto. 

La más destacada de ellas es, probablemente, la restricción de movimiento ya adelantada por este diario. 

