Actualizado:
España ya está en estado de alarma por segunda vez desde la restauración de la democracia. El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este sábado que el decreto aprobado hoy en Consejo de Ministros formaliza la orden para que todos los españoles queden confinandos en sus casas desde este domingo, cuando entren en vigor las nuevas medidas adoptadas por el Ejecutivo, tras su publicación en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
El jefe del Gobierno ha comparecido con siete horas de retraso, tras un largo Consejo de Ministros, el tercero de esta semana, en el que el Ejecutivo ha debatido sobre cada una de las medidas incluidas en este decreto.
La más destacada de ellas es, probablemente, la restricción de movimiento ya adelantada por este diario.
(Habrá ampliación)
