Almeida: "Vamos a revertir Madrid Central"

Todavía no hay nada confirmado, pero José Luis Martínez-Almeida ya se ve alcalde, Tanto es así que el candidato del PP ya ha empezado a dibujar las medidas que tomará si finalmente llega a dirigir la Alcaldía de la capital. La primera será acabar con Madrid Central. "Vamos a revertir Madrid Central a la situación en la que se encontraba anteriormente y espero que los trámites administrativos concluyan lo antes posible", ha asegurado en una entrevista con el diario El Mundo publicada este martes.
Madrid Central, uno de los proyectos bandera del Gobierno de Manuela Carmena, está en el punto de mira del PP desde que se anunció su implantación. Almeida defiende que Madrid Central es "un modelo fracasado" y que hay otras formas más eficaces de luchar contra la contaminación y el cambio climático.
Entre otras medidas, el candidato del PP habló del mantenimiento de zonas verdes o una subvención de 200 millones de euros para renovar "toda la flota de vehículos que circulan por la ciudad", según anunció en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser. En abril Madrid Central logró el menor registro de contaminación en la zona centro desde 2012,
En otra entrevista, esta vez en esRadio, Almeida adelantó otra de sus pretensiones si finalmente llega a convertirse en alcalde de Madrid. El popular aseguró que aprobará la Operación Chamartín, el proyecto rebautizado como Madrid Nuevo Norte, en el primer pleno municipal de junio tras su presumible investidura.
Previsiblemente, el nuevo Ayuntamiento de Madrid se constituirá el próximo 15 de junio. Ese día, Almeida pretende llevar sus proyectos al pleno y buscar la aprobación de todos los grupos políticos. En caso de contar con el apoyo, obtendrá una aprobación provisional que, posteriormente, deberá ser ratificada por el Ejecutivo regional.
Madrid Nuevo Norte contará con 10.500 viviendas, de las cuales 3.000 tendrán protección pública, y un gran espacio de negocios en los alrededores de la estación de Chamartín, que también será reformada y que pretende ser el centro fundamental de la red de transportes del área norte de la ciudad.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias
