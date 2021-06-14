madrid
El Sindicato de Inquilinos ha protagonizado este lunes una cacerolada frente al edificio que ocupan los socialistas en Madrid para que el Gobierno no lleve ante el Tribunal Constitucional la ley que pone límites al precio del alquiler en Catalunya.
"¡Gobierno progresista, para los rentistas!", han clamado algunos de los asistentes a la protesta.
El portavoz del sindicato de Inquilinos, Fernando Bardera, tilda de "vergonzoso" que un gobierno progresista quiera tumbar una ley que "protege a miles de familias" tras vender un "escudo social" y reclama al Ejecutivo Central que no recurra la norma.
Desde el sindicato argumentan que esta ley funciona en Catalunya porque, tras esta aplicación durante seis meses, se han bajado los precios de los alquileres donde se encuentra esta ley implantada y ha subido en las localidades donde no está ley.
Unos beneficios, advierten, que "desaparecerán" si esta ley, a la que consideran el germen de un mercado inmobiliario "más sano", se llega a tumbar.
Sobre el papel, el mayor blindaje que puede tener la ley catalana es el paraguas de otra estatal. Por eso, reclaman con urgencia no solo "evitar tirar a la basura la ley de vivienda de regulación de alquileres catalana", sino "protegerla y extenderla al resto del país".
De momento, el Gobierno tiene previsto llevar al Consejo de Ministros de este martes un recurso ante el Constitucional contra esta ley, alegando que vulnera competencias estatales, pero no pedirá su suspensión automática.
Una decisión que no consideran suficiente desde el sindicato, ya que consideran que el "movimiento de vivienda no puede fiarse", tras los retrasos la Ley de Vivienda Estatal.
