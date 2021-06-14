Estás leyendo: El Gobierno recurrirá la Ley catalana de vivienda al Tribunal Constitucional, pero no pedirá su suspensión

Regulación de los precios de alquiler El Gobierno recurrirá la Ley catalana de vivienda al Tribunal Constitucional, pero no pedirá su suspensión

El ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, ha declarado que "es muy difícil no recurrir" esta ley "cuando la Comisión de Garantías Estatutarias de Catalunya emite un informe tan negativo".


El ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, comparece en rueda de prensa tras la celebración del Consejo de Ministros, a 8 de junio de 2021. R. Rubio / Europa Press

El Gobierno recurrirá la Ley catalana de vivienda que habilita a poner límites a los precios del alquiler, pero como "gesto" a la Generalitat no pedirá su suspensión, tal y como ha confirmado este martes el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos.

En una rueda de prensa celebrada desde la sede del PSOE en Madrid, Ábalos ha asegurado que "es muy difícil no recurrir" esta ley "cuando la Comisión de Garantías Estatutarias de Catalunya emite un informe tan negativo".

"Con ese informe es imposible no recurrir", ha zanjado el ministro, antes de calificar como "gesto importante" que no se pida la suspensión de la ley.

