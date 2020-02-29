Álvarez de Toledo pide al parlamento francés que condene el acto de Puigdemont en Perpinyà

MadridActualizado:
La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha enviado una carta a la Asamblea Nacional francesa en la que le pide que exprese su "absoluta repulsa" a la presencia del expresidente catalán, Carles Puigdemont, en Perpiñán.
En la misiva, dirigida al presidente de la Asamblea, Richard Ferrand, la dirigente popular expresa la "profunda preocupación" de su grupo, su partido y "millones de demócratas españoles" ante el trato "insólito" recibido por Puigdemont en la citada localidad francesa.
Por ello, le solicita "enérgicamente" que, mediante los mecanismos oportunos, impulse una declaración institucional por la que la Asamblea Nacional exprese su repulsa a la presencia de Puigdemont en territorio francés y reitere su compromiso con los valores europeos.
"Se lo pedimos no sólo por solidaridad democrática con España, sino en razón de la propia dignidad democrática de Francia", subraya Álvarez de Toledo. En el acto que ha protagonizado hoy en el Parque de las Exposiciones de Perpiñán (Francia), Puigdemont ha instado al independentismo a mantener la "movilización permanente" y a "prepararse", superando "errores", para avanzar hacia el objetivo de una república sin exclusiones.
Según cifras de la organización, el evento ha reunido a unas 150.000 personas, entre las que se encontraba el presidente catalán, Quim Torra.
