El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha asegurado este sábado que la decisión de la Empresa Municipal de la Vivienda y Suelo (EMVS) de no recurrir la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que absuelve a la exalcaldesa Ana Botella por la venta de viviendas municipales a un fondo buitre, es "eminentemente jurídica" y no "de carácter político".
Así lo ha señalado el alcalde a los periodistas en la inauguración del foro de Nuevas Generaciones Derribando Muros en el Centro Cultural Nicolás Salmerón. "Frente a argumentos de carácter político, la EMVS ha dado argumentos de carácter jurídico", ha añadido.
La noticia se conocía este viernes después de que el consejo de administración extraordinario de la EMVS votara la decisión. PP y Cs (6 votos) se posicionaron en contra de recurrir, mientras que Más Madrid, PSOE y Vox (3 votos) lo hicieron a favor.
Según ha explicado Almeida, el consejo de Justicia de la EMVS tenía cuatro informes jurídicos en los que se acordaba no interponer un recurso de casación, coincidiendo así con la posición de la Fiscalía.
"Todos entendemos que la Fiscalía, lógicamente, si hubiera visto motivos por supuesto que hubiera recurrido", ha recalcado. Por ello, niega que el debate fuera político. Entiende que la Administración de Justicia no está para utilizarse "con fines políticos" sino para "que se haga Justicia".
