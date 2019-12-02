Público
Arrimadas pide a Sánchez una reunión a tres con Casado para formar "un Gobierno moderado y constitucionalista"

La portavoz de Ciudadanos espera tener un puesto en la Mesa del Congreso, aunque apunta que las negociación con otros grupos durará "hasta el último minuto".

La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas, a su llegada a la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido en la Cámara Baja. EFE/Paco Campos

La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas, ha pedido por carta al líder socialista, Pedro Sánchez, una reunión a tres, también con el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, "para hacer historia" y poner en marcha un acuerdo parlamentario moderado y constitucionalista.

"Quiero proponer una mayoría de 221 escaños moderados y constitucionalistas" para llegar a un acuerdo que permita poner en marcha un Gobierno que deje fuera a populistas, nacionalistas y separatistas, ha planteado en una rueda de prensa en el Congreso.

Arrimadas ha señalado que espera poder tener un puesto en la Mesa del Congreso, aunque cree que las negociaciones con el resto de los grupos sobre la composición del órgano de gobierno de la Cámara, durarán "hasta el último minuto". La portavoz de Cs ha explicado en rueda de prensa que su candidato para la Mesa, José María Espejo-Saavedra, está manteniendo conversaciones para buscar apoyos a su candidatura, pero de momento, "no hay resultados novedosos".

La sesión constitutiva del Congreso surgido de las elecciones generales del pasado 10 de noviembre, en la que se dilucidará quien compone el órgano de gobierno de la institución, arrancará a las diez de la mañana de este martes. Ciudadanos, que en la anterior legislatura contó con dos puestos en la Mesa del Congreso, ahora ya sólo tiene diez diputados, con lo que requiere del respaldo de uno o varios grupos más para sumar al menos casi medio centenar de votos y así poder tener representación.

Arrimadas ha insistido en que si el PNV o la extinta Convergència i Unió (CiU) estuvieron en la Mesa teniendo muchos menos votos que Ciudadanos, su formación tiene todo el derecho a luchar por formar parte de este órgano.

