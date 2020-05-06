Estás leyendo: Una arrolladora mayoría está a favor de que se investigue a Juan Carlos I

sondeo de sináptica

Una arrolladora mayoría está a favor de que se investigue a Juan Carlos I

La Fundación En Acción ha participado con 'Público' en la elaboración de la encuesta de Sináptica

¿Corona o cacerolas? ¡Cacerolas!
El rey emérito Juan Carlos abraza a su hijo, Felipe VI.

madrid

público

Una arrolladora mayoría de los ciudadanos españoles cree que el rey emérito, Juan Carlos I, debería ser investigado por el presunto cobro de comisiones durante su mandato como jefe del Estado, según los resultados obtenidos por Sináptica en colaboración con la Fundación En Acción.

Esa opinión es transversal y mayoritaria en todos los rangos de edad y entre los votantes de todos los partidos, tal como indican las respuestas de los encuestados, cuyo análisis completo se puede leer aquí.

La Fundación en Acción ha participado con Público en la elaboración y análisis de la encuesta de Sináptica.

