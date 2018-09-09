La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, se presentará a la reelección en los comicios municipales de mayo de 2019, según informan varios medios.
En su ediciones impresas y digitales de este domingo, algunos medios señalan que la actual alcaldesa encabezará la candidatura de Ahora Madrid -coalición que gobierna actualmente en el Ayuntamiento y está formada por partidos de izquierda (IU y Podemos), movimientos vecinales y asociaciones ciudadanas.
Según El País, Carmena, de 74 años, no liderará ningún partido político ni coalición sino una agrupación de electores. Añaden que Carmena se reunirá la próxima semana con el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, para perfilar los nombres de la lista que quiere encabezar.
Según indica El Mundo, antes de esa reunión con Iglesias, Carmena tiene previsto mantener un encuentro el próximo martes con sus concejales más afines para trasladarles su proyecto para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid durante la próxima legislatura y saber cuáles de ellos están dispuestos a repetir en la lista electoral que ella quiere encabezar.
Todos los medios coinciden en que esta decisión de Carmena obliga a los demás partidos políticos a elegir candidatos con el calado suficiente para competir contra la actual alcaldesa de Madrid.
