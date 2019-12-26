Público
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid invertirá 18,2 millones en asfaltar 231 calles

Las obras aprobadas  formarán parte de la gran operación asfalto que prepara el Consistorio para los meses centrales de 2020.

Imagen de archivo del asfaltado de una de las calles del centro de Madrid. EFE

La Junta del Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid aprobó este jueves una inversión de 18,2 millones de euros para la ejecución de obras de asfaltado en la capital que afectará a 231 calles y que serán ejecutadas por el Área de Obras y Equipamientos que dirige Paloma García Romero.

Según explicó en la rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta la portavoz municipal, Inmaculada Sanz, las actuaciones comprenderán fundamentalmente el fresado del aglomerado asfáltico deteriorado, la reparación y saneamiento de los daños estructurales del firme, el sellado de fisuras, la puesta en altura de tapas y registros, la extensión de una nueva capa de rodadura asfáltica y el repintado de las marcas viales.

Las obras aprobadas se dividen en nueve contratos incluidos en los 28 que se están tramitando dentro del Acuerdo Marco de obras de mejora de las condiciones de rodadura de los pavimentos en calzada y que supondrán un importe global de más de 33 millones de euros.

Éstos afectarán a más de 400 calles y a 2,1 millones de metros cuadrados de calzada y formarán parte de la "gran operación asfalto" que prepara el Ayuntamiento para los meses centrales de 2020.

Los distritos donde se llevarán estas actuaciones son: Centro, con seis calles; Arganzuela (18), Retiro (16), Salamanca (13), Chamartín (29), Tetuán (7), Chamberí (24), Fuencarral-El Pardo (16), Moncloa-Aravaca (17), Latina (15), Carabanchel (8), Usera (10), Puente de Vallecas (5), Moratalaz (5), Hortaleza (12), Villaverde (13), Villa de Vallecas (17) y Vicálvaro (1).

