Ayuntamiento de Sevilla El Ayuntamiento de Sevilla aprobará las subidas de sueldo de hasta el 40%

La aprobación se hará efectiva en el Pleno de Organización, e incluso el PP votará a favor de todas las propuestas negociadas previamente.

El alcalde de Sevilla, Juan Espadas, y su equipo, durante un Pleno. Europa Press

El Pleno del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla ha aprobado este viernes la subida en los salarios del alcalde, concejales del Gobierno y portavoces en un 33% y un 43% a los ediles de la oposición.

El ejecutivo de Juan Espadas ha visto oportuno el incremento del salario tomando como referencia al Ayuntamiento de València. Las retribuciones no se modificaban desde 1991.

El alcalde de Sevilla es uno de los políticos que menos cobra en las grandes capitales de España

El alcalde de Sevilla, con un sueldo de 63.500 euros, es uno de los políticos que menos cobra en las grandes capitales de España. Con el incremento del casi 40%, pasará a cobrar 84.600 euros, sin embargo, según informa El Diario de Sevilla, este sueldo está muy por debajo del tope marcado por la Ley para capitales de más de 500.000 habitantes, que se establece en 120.000 euros anuales. 

Otros políticos que verán un incremento en su salario serán los tenientes de alcalde y portavoces que pasarán de cobrar 53.733 euros a 71.644 euros o los concejales restantes sin responsabilidades de gobierno 52.640 euros.

En comparación con los alcaldes de otras capitales españolas, en Madrid recibe 106.000; en Barcelona 100.000 euros; y en Zaragoza 79.197 euros.

