Estás leyendo: Ayuso rechaza dos millones de euros que Educación ofrecía dentro de un programa para estudiantes vulnerables

Público
Público

Ayuso rechaza dos millones de euros que Educación ofrecía dentro de un programa para estudiantes vulnerables

Esto coincide con las declaraciones hechas desde el Ejecutivo de la comunidad, que insiste en que Moncloa amplíe las ayudas por la pandemia.

Una niña se lava las manos con gel hidroalcohólico antes de entrar en el aula del colegio Reina Sofía de Totana.
Una niña se lava las manos con gel hidroalcohólico antes de entrar en el aula del colegio Reina Sofía de Totana. Marcial Guillén / EFE

Actualizado:

público

El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid presidido por Isabel Díaz Ayuso rechazó 1.904.699 euros que el Ministerio de Educación entregaba a la región dentro del programa PROA+, destinado a los alumnos más vulnerables, según informa El País.

Esto coincide y contradice las declaraciones hechas desde el Ejecutivo de la comunidad, que insisten en que Moncloa amplíe las ayudas por la pandemia, para que se puedan mantener en el tiempo los refuerzos de profesores, que finalizan el 22 de diciembre. 

Esos casi dos millones de euros corresponden a una segunda partida económica pactada entre ambas instituciones. En el acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros del 21 de julio de 2020 se formalizaron los criterios de distribución a las Comunidades Autónomas y a la madrileña se le destinaron 3.768.353 euros. Tras un primer reparto del dinero para el programa, el 6 de octubre la subdirectora de cooperación territorial e innovación educativa comunicó el segundo, pero la Comunidad respondió el 13 de noviembre a través de una carta que no participará en él.

La nueva ley de Educación, así como la propia ministra Isabel Celaá, han recibido críticas por parte de la derecha por el posible cierre de los centros especiales, algo que ella misma ha rechazo con rotundidad. "Esos centros no se van a cerrar porque esos centros son necesarios para el sistema", explicó el pasado lunes. Incluso la propia Comunidad de Madrid lanzó una campaña institucional con menores para insistir en el bulo del cierre de los centros de educación especial.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público