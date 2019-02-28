Público
Los datos del barómetro sitúan al partido de Miquel Iceta en primer lugar con el 26,9% de los votos frente al 17% de ERC.

El primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, durante un Consell Nacional extraordinario del PSC para valorar el adelanto electoral de las generales al 28 de abril. EFE/Marta Pérez

En las elecciones generales, el PSC sería el ganador en Catalunya. Según los datos del barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) de este jueves, el partido de Miquel Iceta obtendría el 26,9% de los votos frente al 17% de ERC.

Le seguiría En Comú Podem (12,6%), mientras que Ciudadanos se situaría en cuarto lugar con un 9,5%. El PP obtendría solo un 5,3%, superando así a PDeCAT que solo obtendría el 3,1% de los votos.

Un dato a destacar es la posición del partido animalista PACMA (2,4%) frente al ultraderechista Vox (2,2%). Aunque con esta estimación, ambos partidos no tienen muchas posibilidades de conseguir escaños.

