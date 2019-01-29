Público
Bienestar animal Aprobada una moción de Unidos Podemos para proteger a los animales en situaciones de emergencia

La senadora Vanessa Angustia ha defendido que "es necesario abordar la perspectiva de los cuidados de animales que ya es habitual en países como Estados Unidos o diferentes estados de América del Sur".

La senadora Vanessa Angustia./Europa Press

Este martes en la Comisión de Transición Ecológica se ha aprobado la moción propuesta por Unidos Podemos-En Comú Podem-En Marea de incluir los cuidados y el bienestar animal en situaciones de emergencia. Dicha moción la ha trabajado la senadora Vanessa Angustia de la mano de diferentes organizaciones de la sociedad civil como Asociación Libera, Franz Weber y CoPPa.

 La proposición promueve desarrollar y aplicar programas formativos de cuidados de animales silvestres, de producción y domésticos en el sistema de protección civil estatal. También se ha solicitado al Gobierno incluir protocolos de actuación para evacuar animales en situaciones de emergencia, así como prevenir la muerte de fauna silvestre, de animales domésticos o de explotaciones ganaderas.

Castilla y León, Asturias y Galicia protagonizaron el año pasado una situación catastrófica a causa de los numerosos incendios que provocaron la  muerte de animales de forma masiva, amenazando la presencia de animales en peligro de extinción como el urogallo cantábrico o el oso pardo. En ese momento, se puso de evidencia la descoordinación existente en materia de emergencias y protección civil.

Unidos Podemos-En Comú Podem- En Marea ha traído esta iniciativa porque "es necesario abordar la perspectiva de los cuidados de animales que ya es habitual en países como Estados Unidos o diferentes estados de América del Sur", declaró Vanessa Angustia. 

